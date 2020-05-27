Celebrity Cruises Marks 30 Years with Video

Celebrity Cruises is marking its 30th birthday by reflecting on its journey with a new video (below).

Established in 1990 by the Greece-based Chandris Group, the line became part of Royal Caribbean Cruises seven years later in 1997.

“Having recently celebrated my 35th Anniversary with the company, my time at RCL predates the acquisition of Celebrity Cruises, giving me a unique perspective in watching Celebrity grow from day one. I was a District Sales Manager in New England, at the time, and Celebrity was a formidable competitor that really started to change the complexion of premium cruising,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “For me, Celebrity’s legacy will be setting modern luxury cruising standards that are Celebrity’s to own, and then resetting and raising the bar, again and again.

"It is that spirit of pioneering that continues to take the brand and our guest experiences to new heights – and I’m not just talking about the view from the Magic Carpet. As we look ahead to the post-pandemic world we will sail in, there is more progress to be made in our industry. I am confident Celebrity – and the entire RCL family – will continue to lead every step of the way. Our next 30 years will be even more incredible thanks to the ongoing support of our travel partners, our loyal guests, our Captains and crew, and our shoreside team members,” she added.



