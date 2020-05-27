American Queen to Restart Cruises in July

American Queen Steamboat Company has announced a new timeline for the suspension and resumption of operations across all vessels, according to a press release.

The company said the new timeline was prepared in response to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the continued wide-spread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions. The company also recently announced new health protocols.

“We are excited to get back on the rivers and deliver the high-quality experience we are known for. As we look to our new relaunch dates, the wellbeing of our guests, crew and partners remains our top concern,” shares John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “Our recent partnership with Ochsner Health in addition to our enhanced health and safety protocols and easy access to U.S. healthcare facilities, allows us to responsibly and safely resume operations in our two key markets, the Pacific Northwest and the Lower and Upper Mississippi River.”

American Empress

The American Empress, which sails the Columbia and Snake rivers, will extend its suspension through July 5, 2020 and intends to resume operating the July 6-13 Pacific Northwest Splendors sailing from Portland (Vancouver, WA) to Spokane (Clarkston, WA).

American Duchess

The American Duchess, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, will extend its suspension through July 19, 2020 and intends to resume its operations with the July 20-27 Mark Twain’s Mississippi sailing from St. Louis, MO (Alton) to Minneapolis, MN (Red Wing).

American Countess and American Queen

The American Countess, the latest paddlewheeler to join the fleet on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, and the American Queen will extend its suspension through July 15, 2020. The company said it is reviewing specific restart dates and will announce both vessels’ debut itineraries in the coming weeks.