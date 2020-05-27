AIDA Cruises Extends Pause in Operations Through July

AIDA Cruises today extended its cruise cancellations through July 31, 2020, according to a statement.

The company said it was in close coordination with the different national and international authorities and health organizations in terms of restarting service in the near future.

"AIDA very much wants guests to enjoy their long-awaited AIDA holidays at a later date," the company said, in a press release. "To this end, AIDA will reimburse all guests whose cruises have been cancelled for the payments previously made to AIDA in the form of a travel credit. AIDA thanks all guests for their confidence by offering them a bonus of 10% on top of the payment already made. The credit can be used for bookings until December 31, 2021, for the complete range of AIDA trips on offer. The AIDA travel credit is also redeemable for MyAIDA services such as excursions, culinary offers and wellness treatments or onboard credit."

AIDA will reimburse guests who do not wish to use their travel credit including the 10% bonus upon request in the amount of the payment already made.

In order to support travel agencies in these challenging times, AIDA said it will pay out a liquidity advance. This is 10% of the credit value and will be transferred to the sales partner as soon as AIDA has issued the travel credit for the joint customer.