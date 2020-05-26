Seabourn Enhances 'Book With Confidence' Cancellation Policy

Seabourn has enhanced its “Book with Confidence” policy, which provides travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit, according to a press release.

The enhanced policy, which now applies to 2021 departures, also includes a new “Best Fare Guarantee” benefit, meaning guests can request the lowest publicly available fare offered for their voyage in the event fares are lowered following booking. .

For existing and new bookings made by July 31, 2020 on sailings departing by December 31, 2021, guests may cancel up to 30 days prior to departure and receive a 100% future cruise credit of any payment already made to Seabourn and currently within cancellation fees.

The Future Cruise Credit granted using Book With Confidence will be valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may then be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022.

“We understand many travelers are ready to start planning their next adventure and rediscover extraordinary worlds but may still have some hesitation to book,” said Chris Austin, Seabourn’s senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales. “We’ve enhanced our ‘Book with Confidence’ policy to give travelers assurance for a longer period of time that they can cancel closer to departure and have the opportunity of receiving the best pricing available. These updates should give them the confidence they need to finalize their travel plans now but know they have the flexibility to change if necessary.”

In addition, the new Best Fare Guarantee benefit will provide guests who booked a Seabourn voyage by July 31, 2020, with the opportunity to request an adjustment in the event fares are lowered for their specific voyage and suite category. Guests and travel advisors should contact Seabourn directly if they see a better rate listed on Seabourn’s website, but they must do so at least 30 days prior to departure.