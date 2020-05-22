American Cruise Lines Targets End of June Start

American Cruise Lines is poised to have two ships back in service at the end of June at 75 percent capacity, according to a spokesperson.

The American Song is set to resume cruise operations on the Columbia and Snake Rivers. The ship's capacity will be trimmed from 184 guests to to 138.

The American Harmony will begin cruising on the Mississippi, with capacity down from a maximum of 190 guests to 142.

The next phase of the company’s return to service could see Alaska cruises resume this summer.

In addition, the American Jazz is still on schedule to debut as the company’s third modern riverboat come September, while two sister ships in the modern riverboat series are still on schedule for 2021 launches from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

COVID-19 Plan

The company has released a comprehensive COVID-19 operating protocol plan.

Ships returning to service at 75 percent occupancy will offer 450 square feet per guest and are equipped with independent HVAC systems in every stateroom and lounge with no shared ducting.

The company has responded quickly and implemented a touchless boarding and check-in process.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be available at all times for guests and crew. PPE includes face shields, gloves, and face masks. PPE may be required during certain events as situations dictate, according to the company, which also said it is allowing for increased downtime between cruises to allow for vessel sanitation.

During operations sanitation rounds will be conducted hourly, including cleaning of all touchpoints, including railings, doorknobs, elevator buttons, and gangways.

Public bathrooms will be closed. Guests will be asked to use the restrooms in their stateroom.