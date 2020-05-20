Carnival Corp. Details Over 500 Florida Layoffs

Carnival Corporation and Carnival Cruise Line has detailed over 500 layoffs in its Miramar, Florida, offices in a state filing.

Carnival said that the layoffs and furloughs would commence on June 1. Layoffs include over 420 jobs in Miramar, along with four furloughs.

In addition are layoffs for 82 individuals and 28 furloughs for workers that Carnival said work from home throughout Florida and in other states, but take direction from and operate within business units located in Miramar.

Carnival added that it anticipated the furloughs to be temporary and layoffs to be permanent, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the positions on the cut list: