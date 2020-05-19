Royal Caribbean Likely to Raise More Cash

Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises still needs cash, according to Wells Fargo Analyst Tim Conder, in a recent note to investors.

"We believe (Royal Caribbean Cruises) still needs to raise an additional $2.5B-$3B to weather a 'no sail' scenario through the end of 2021," Conder wrote. "We expect the raise will likely occur over the next two to three weeks and lean toward convertible debt and equity."

Up to $3 billion would go along with a recent note offering from the company that raised $3.3 billion that was used to repay a secured loan term.

The company currently has roughly $2.3 billion of cash on hand, giving it 10 months of liquidity with suspended operations, according to Conder. 

Ships in cold lay up are estimate to run a cost of $3 million per month, per vessel; while warm lay ups could cost upwards of $5 million per month, per ship.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report