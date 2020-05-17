Norway Extends Border Closure; Not Ideal for Arctic Cruise Season

Svalbard

Norwegian officials have extended their border closure through August 20, effectively ending most of the Arctic expedition cruise season by putting Svalbard off limits to international guests.

Not only is it a key expedition destination, Svalbard in most cases serves as a homeport for a number of expedition brands, which offer high-yielding Arctic programs in June, July and August. 

Svalbard is set to reopen for tourism on June 1, but without international arrivals permitted, business will be limited to domestic travel. 

