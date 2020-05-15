Royal Caribbean Miami Layoffs Total 521 Jobs

Independence of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises has made adjustments to its Miami staff that amounts to layoffs of 521 employees, according to a document filed with the state of Florida citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs had previously been announced but had not been detailed officially. 

Layoffs began on April 24 and will be completed by July 1, according to Royal Caribbean.

Among the cuts are 22 assistant project managers, 15 buyers for technical projects, four associate vice presidents, 15 secretaries and four vice president titles.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 237,130 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Valencia
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report