Royal Caribbean Miami Layoffs Total 521 Jobs

Royal Caribbean Cruises has made adjustments to its Miami staff that amounts to layoffs of 521 employees, according to a document filed with the state of Florida citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs had previously been announced but had not been detailed officially.

Layoffs began on April 24 and will be completed by July 1, according to Royal Caribbean.

Among the cuts are 22 assistant project managers, 15 buyers for technical projects, four associate vice presidents, 15 secretaries and four vice president titles.