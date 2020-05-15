DIV Shipbuilding to Build New Residence Cruise Ship

DIV Shipbuilding will build the new residence ship, the Njord, according to a press release.

DIV owns Kleven Verft shipyard in Norway and Brodosplit shipyard in Croatia, as both yards will work on the 290-meter-long residence ship for Ocean Residences, with a delivery date estimated in 2024.

Ocean Residences is offering 118 apartments aboard with various configurations, from two to six bedrooms.

"My company is truly honored to be involved in the construction of this magnificent private yacht, initiated by Ocean Residences Development Ltd. All employees of DIV Shipbuilding at both our shipyards Brodosplit and Kleven are proud to partner of and work on this generational project,” said Tomislav Debeljak, Chairman and CEO, DIV Group. “In these changing times I am pleased to confirm that we have the full support of the governments of both Croatia and Norway who share our enthusiasm for this important project as it is expected to generate employment for thousands of highly skilled people in the years to come, from welders to engineers and many other disciplines in between.”

Kristian Stensby, chairman and CEO of Ocean Residences Development, added: “I am delighted to confirm the signing of an agreement between our company and the DIV Shipbuilding. The DIV Shipbuilding has been appointed as the official shipyard to carry out the construction of the Njord, an iconic residential yacht, comprising 118 exquisitely appointed residences which will create one of the most philanthropic communities in the world.”

“Almost the entire industry and community surrounding both shipyards, rely on the maritime sector. The work on the design and construction of the Njord will benefit thousands of local families by creating more than five million working hours. In addition, it will strongly contribute to the further improvement of research and innovation of maritime activities in Croatia and Norway, as well as improving the scientific and technological potential in schools and colleges. Furthermore, Ocean Residences Development have established, as central to their vision, the desire to construct one of the most technically advanced vessels in the industry that will push the outer limits in terms of sustainability, technical innovation and emissions standards. A vision that is perfectly suited to the talent we have in both Norway and in Croatia.” added Zoran Kunkera, the DIV's chief business officer.