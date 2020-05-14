Resco Launches New Thermal Screening System

Rescompany (Resco) is launching a new thermal screening system for cruise operators offering advanced real-time health screening.

The process starts at home with a web portal for guests allowing for smooth pre-cruise registration, initial medical screening, survey’s and document updating.

"Our mobile apps can be used for the guest ground-transfer process, embarkation and continuing throughout the entire cruise," the company said, in a statement. "Our solutions allow for any data to flow seamlessly and securely to shore side offices or authorities when required."

Onboard, using thermal imaging cameras paired with powerful facial recognition software, the system repeatedly scans passengers as well as crew members as they pass through key checkpoints (e.g., pre-arrival, transfers, the cruise terminal, gangway, lobby, safety areas, outlets, restaurants, crew areas, crew mess etc) and records their body temperatures – valuable information that can later be analysed by medical staff, the company said.

"Additionally, and while maintaining privacy operational crew will be alerted whenever a temperature measurement exceeds pre-defined thresholds, ensuring that swift action can be taken to address potential health issues," Resco said, in a statement.

At check-in the Thermal Screening System unobtrusively monitors the people flow by taking and recording each guest’s temperature, with no reduction in embarkation throughput thanks to the real-time data processing and the elimination of the typical manual close-distance measurements.

The system is accurate to ±0.3°C, according to Resco, and the facial recognition algorithms can identify an individual even when a protective face mask is worn. The automation minimises human error, and with contactless temperature readings the risk of cross-infection is effectively removed.