Norwegian Opens Select Voyages for Booking Through 2023

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that is has opened bookings for select sailings for 2021 through 2023, with voyages to over 20 new destinations across all seven continents.

“The just-announced itineraries for 2021 through 2023 are designed to provide guests with vacations of a lifetime,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. “At this moment, we are in our respective corners of the world destination daydreaming. We wanted to use this time to provide our loyal guests with the best-of-the-best itineraries. We’ll set sail to more than 20 new incredible destinations including Antarctica, Greenland and South Africa while also sailing to the over 300 destinations our guests have come to love. This time around, we’re giving our guests more time to plan their long-awaited vacations as well as additional extraordinary ports-of-call. We can’t wait for them to experience these vacations of a lifetime.”

Among the notable itineraries are:

• Norwegian Star’s first voyage to Antarctica beginning in 2021 when she sails from Buenos Aires, Argentina for a season of 14-day Extraordinary Journeys, visiting five ports of call across Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and the Falkland Islands, including a majestic sailing by Deception Island and Elephant Island/Cape Lookout.

• Norwegian Star’s March 2022 South America sailing when she will become the first in the fleet to visit Fortaleza and Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, during a 15-day itinerary departing from Rio de Janeiro.

• Norwegian Star’s July 14 and July 25, 2022 Northern European sailings, when she will make the brand’s debut in Greenland with calls to Nuuk, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik during two back-to-back 10-and -11-day sailings from Reykjavik, Iceland.

• Norwegian Jade’s 12-day Extraordinary Journey sailings from December 2021 through January 2022, when she will make Norwegian Cruise Line history as the first ship to offer roundtrip cruises from Cape Town, South Africa. The voyages will include visits to Luderitz and Walvis Bay, Namibia; Durban, and will feature overnight calls in Cape Town and Richard’s Bay, South Africa.

• Norwegian Sun’s November 2021 sailing, when she will make her Asia debut and will become the first in the fleet to visit the exotic destinations of Nagoya, Beppu and Himeji Japan; Manila and Coron, Philippines; Kota Kinabalu and Melaka, Malaysia; Muara, Brunei and Kampot, Cambodia.

Among the new destinations featured in the itineraries are:

• Elephant Island, Antarctica (No disembarkation) – January 2021 (Norwegian Star)

• Deception Island, Antarctica (No disembarkation) – January 2021 (Norwegian Star)

• Nagoya, Japan – November 2021 (Norwegian Sun)

• Beppu, Japan – November 2021 (Norwegian Sun)

• Durban, South Africa – December 2021 (Norwegian Jade)

• Luderitz, Namibia – December 2021 (Norwegian Jade)

• Walvis Bay, Namibia – December 2021 (Norwegian Jade)

• Timaru, New Zealand – December 2021 (Norwegian Spirit)

• Manila, Philippines – February 2022 (Norwegian Sun)

• Coron, Philippines – February 2022 (Norwegian Sun)

• Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia – February 2022 (Norwegian Sun)

• Muara, Brunei Darussalam – February 2022 (Norwegian Sun)

• Melaka, Malaysia – February 2022 (Norwegian Sun)

• Miyakojima (Okinawa), Japan – March 2022 (Norwegian Sun)

• Himeji, Japan – March 2022 (Norwegian Sun)

• Fortaleza, Brazil – March 2022 (Norwegian Star)

• Salvador de Bahia, Brazil – March 2022 (Norwegian Star)

• Nuuk, Greenland – July 2022 (Norwegian Star)

• Qaqortoq, Greenland – July 2022 (Norwegian Star)

• Nanortalik, Greenland – July 2022 (Norwegian Star)

• Yangon, Myanmar – November 2022 (Norwegian Spirit)

• Maputo, Mozambique – January 2023 (Norwegian Jade)

• Kampot, Cambodia – January 2023 (Norwegian Sun)