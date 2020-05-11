Hurtigruten to Phase In Operations Starting in June

Hurtigruten hopes to gradually restart operations in June, according to a press release.

"We are two months into what is a truly extraordinary situation. In one way or another, the consequences of the pandemic impact us all," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam. "There is still a lot of uncertainty in what the next weeks and months will bring. However, we do see international restrictions gradually being lifted. Step by step, the pandemic is being brought under control. Businesses are re-opening and everyday life is slowly getting back to a degree of normality."

In Norway – where Hurtigruten is headquartered and which is one of the most popular destination for Arctic cruises - schools, kindergartens, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers are already open and travel restrictions are gradually lifted.

"Gradually restarting operations within Norwegian waters are natural first steps towards a normalization for us. The size and scale of our step-by-step restart is dependent on national and international travel restrictions, government support and other external factors outside of our control. But we are eager to welcome guests on board our ships again," Skjeldam noted.

Hurtigruten also plans to gradually restart Arctic expedition cruises this summer, according to Skjeldam.

The company planning for a gradual restart of operations on the Norwegian coast. The first planned departure will be Finnmarken from Bergen on June 16.

"Following June 16, we will make decisions for each and every voyage individually. We will update all booked guests on any changes that will affect their voyage as soon as possible, and no later than three weeks (21 days) before the scheduled ship’s departure," the company said, in a press release.

In agreement with the Norwegian Ministry of Transport, Hurtigruten has deployed two ships in an amended domestic schedule. The newly upgraded MS Richard With and MS Vesterålen is bringing critical supplies and goods to local Norwegian communities. This service will continue through June 15.