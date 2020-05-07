Disney CEO Confident on Cruise; New Ships Could Be Delayed

Speaking on the company's second quarter earnings call, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was bullish on the future of Disney Cruise Line, but admitted cruises may be among the company's last businesses to come back online.

"And in terms of the cruise ship business, we agree that that will probably be the last of our travel oriented businesses to come back online," Chapek said.

"Interestingly enough long term all of our data and our research shows that our guests will be just as interested in cruising with us long term. Obviously not in the next few months but much more resilient than any of the competitive businesses because of that love for Disney and assurance that they feel, that they trust our business to act in a responsible way to help to the extent possible protect them against some of the woes that have plagued the industry since COVID has hit."

Disney Cruise Line operates four ships: the Magic, Wonder, Dream and Fantasy.

The brand has three more ships on order for introductions in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The company is also anticipating delays to its newbuild schedule, according to a SEC filing.

"The company has credit facilities to finance three new cruise ships, which were to be delivered in 2021, 2022 and 2023 although delays are now expected as a result of the COVID-19 impact on the shipyard," Disney stated.