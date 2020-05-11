These 10 Ships Would Have Carried 11 Percent of Cruise Guests in 2020

With a global cruise fleet of over 400 ships, these 10 ships were projected to carry roughly 11 percent of cruise guests this year, driven primarily by the short cruise market, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Top 10 Cruise Ships By Projected Passengers Carried:

1. Costa Cruises: Costa Venezia

Sailing short cruises out of China, the Venezia would have carried more guests than any ship at sea in 2020, over 350,000. The ship was Costa's first purpose-built vessel for the Chinese market, and debuted in 2019.

2. Royal Caribbean International: Mariner of the Seas

Refurbished for the short cruise market, the Mariner, prior to COVID-19, was poised to sail over 100 short Caribbean cruises in 2020.

3. Royal Caribbean International: Navigator of the Seas

Similar to the Mariner, the recently-refreshed Navigator was positioned into the short Caribbean market for Royal Caribbean.

The ship saw a $115 million refit aimed at adapting her to the important short-cruise market. Among the features are new waterslides, a new poolside area, new retail and restaurants and much more.

4. Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Liberty

Sailing short cruises from Port Canaveral, the Carnival Liberty has a double occupancy capacity of some 2,974 guests per voyage.

5. Royal Caribbean International: Spectrum of the Seas

Positioned year-round out of the Chinese market, the Spectrum sails short cruises to Japan most of the year for Royal Caribbean International.

Custom built for the Chinese market, the Spectrum of the Seas debuted various bold and unexpected experiences, Royal Caribbean said at her launch, including the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests.

6. Carnival Cruise Line: Carnival Dream

The Carnival Dream is positioned year-round out of Galveston, mainly offering shorter cruises to Mexico in the four- and five-night cruise market.

7. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line: Grand Celebration

The only operator in the two-night market, Bahamas Paradise enjoys significant passenger volume. The Grand Celebration offers two-night treks from Palm Beach to the Bahamas.

8. Royal Caribbean International: Harmony of the Seas

As part of one of four Oasis-class vessels, the largest class of ships at sea, the Harmony carries well over 5,000 guests on each sailing. The massive ship is based year-round in Port Canaveral in 2020 and is set for a 2021 summer in Europe.

9. MSC Cruises: MSC Bellissima

MSC's 2019-built Bellissima is part of the Meraviglia-plus class of ships from the world's fastest growing cruise brand. The 4,888-guest vessel was set to be based in China this summer, offering short cruises.

10. Royal Caribbean International: Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas is based year-round in Asia for 2020, operating out of both Singapore and China, where she offers mainly short sailings. Big changes are in store for 2021 when she repositions to cruise to Alaska in the summer.