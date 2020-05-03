Royal Caribbean Details Massive Plan to Get Crew Home

Royal Caribbean International is prepping a major plan to get its crew home to 60 different countries using both ships and private charter flights.

Crew from the Caribbean, Central and South American crew will be transferred to Vision, Rhapsody and Adventure of the Seas. All three ships will then sail to various ports.

The Vision will depart from Miami on May 15, and sail to St. Kitts, Dominica, St. Lucia, Grenada, Trinidad and St. Vincent; the Rhapsody will depart from Miami on May 13, and sail to Cartagena, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Belize; the Adventure will depart from the Bahamas on May 9 and set course for Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

The Harmony is heading to Barbados with Filipino crew from various company ships, where the company will have charter flights heading to Manila. There will also be charter flights to Manila from Miami, with the Liberty of the Seas heading to Miami.

The Anthem of the Seas will have a long trek, sailing to India for a port call on June 3.

Meanwhile, Indonesian crew will be transferred to Explorer and Enchantment. Charter flights taking off from Bridgetown will be available for crew aboard the Explorer and from Miami for crew aboard the Enchantment.

The Ukraine and Romanian crew aboard the company's fleet will be transferred to the Navigator of the Seas, which will then dock in Miami and crew will get charter flights home.

European, Canadian and all other crew will be transferred to Freedom, Empress and Majesty. All three ships will sail to the UK where charter flights will be arranged.

U.S. crew will also be disembarked with charter flights home.