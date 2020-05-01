U.S. Opens Investigation into Carnival on COVID-19

The U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure has opened an investigation into Carnival Corporation regarding COVID-19 on various company ships.

A letter sent to Carnival Corp. President and CEO Arnold Donald requested various documents while outlining concern on Carnival's handling of the incidents. View the letter here.

The letter came from Peter DeFazio, the Oregon Democrat who chairs the committee; and Sean Maloney, a New York Democrat and the chair of the maritime transportation subcommittee.

The committee is asking Carnival to hand over various documents relating to the outbreaks and the company's response.

Committee members, in a letter the Carnival, cited "disturbing" reports in a recent Bloomberg article.

"They suggest that officials at Carnival were aware of the threats to some of its ships and did not take appropriate actions, which may have led to greater infections and the spread of the disease. Even a senior CDC official who leads the CDC’s cruise ship task force was quoted as saying she had a hard time believing that Carnival was simply'“a victim of happenstance,'" the letter said.

Carnival has two weeks to provide: