MSC Extends Operations Halt Through July 10

MSC Cruises announced today a further extension of the halting of all its new cruise departures fleetwide through to July 10.

MSC Cruises USA is offering guests affected by this measure a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) where they have the opportunity to transfer the full amount paid for their cancelled cruise plus an additional 25 percent credit to a future cruise of their choice, on any ship and any itinerary, departing on or before December 31, 2021.

In addition, MSC Cruises USA’s Cruise Assurance Program has recently been extended through September 30, 2020.

The Cruise Assurance Program allows guests who either already have a booked cruise or are booking a new cruise between July 11 through September 30 to reschedule their cruise to a future sailing up to 48 hours prior to their cruise departure date. Guests and their travel advisors will be able to transfer any of these bookings at no cost to any ship and any itinerary in the MSC Cruises’ fleet, departing on or before December 31, 2021.