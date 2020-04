When Norwegian Cruise Line Ships May Return to Service

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced an extension of its pause of service through the end of June.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Norwegian Cruise Line ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Norwegian Bliss

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Victoria

Norwegian Breakaway

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Roatán, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya and Cozumel

Norwegian Dawn

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: Venice

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Piraeus, Rhodes, Mykonos, Argostoli and Kotor

Norwegian Encore

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Norwegian Epic

Date: July 1, 2020

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Livorno, Cannes, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Naples

Norwegian Escape

Date: July 4, 2020

Homeport: Copenhagen

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki and Nynashamn

Norwegian Gem

Date: July 3, 2020

Homeport: Boston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Norwegian Getaway

Date: July 9, 2020

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno

Norwegian Jade

Date: July 22, 2020

Homeport: Barcelona to Piraeus

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Monaco, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina, Corfu, Mykonos and Kusadasi

Norwegian Jewel

Date: July 6, 2020

Homeport: Vancouver to Seward

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier

Norwegian Joy

Date: July 4, 2020

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Victoria

Norwegian Pearl

Date: July 4, 2020

Homeport: New York City

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau

Norwegian Sky

Date: July 2, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Freeport, Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Spirit

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: Piraeus

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kusadasi, Patmos, Rhodes, Mykonos, Argostoli, Corfu and Santorini

Norwegian Star

Date: July 12, 2020

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Newhaven, Bergen, Alesund, Geiranger, Hellesylt, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Belfast and Dublin

Norwegian Sun

Date: July 3, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau

Pride of America

Date: July 4, 2020

Homeport: Honolulu

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kahului, Hilo, Kailua Kona and Nawiliwili