Bahamas Paradise Targets June Start Up

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced an update to its sailing schedule.

Sailings will resume onboard Grand Celebration on June 13 and onboard Grand Classica on July 10, according to a press release.

“We appreciate the support of our valued guests, partners, regulatory agencies, staff, and crew during this challenging time,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “We are utilizing this time to ensure that we are ready for our guests once we resume cruising. Travelers will be seeking a quick and safe getaway once leisure travel fully restores, and we look forward to welcoming them onboard for a unique, short-cruise getaway to paradise!”

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line said it is continuing to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19 and is in communication with all affected guests, as well as its travel advisor partners. All guests booked on a canceled sailing will receive a 125% Future Cruise Credit through the cruise line’s updated Sail with Ease Policy. Future Cruise Credits will automatically update in the cruise line’s system, and guests are only required to call customer service to transfer their cruise to any future sailing date through December 31, 2021.