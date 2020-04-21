Last Cruise Ship at Sea Returns to Port with MSC Magnifica Back in Marseille

More than 1,700 passengers have disembarked MSC Magnifica following the ship’s berth yesterday in Marseille.

The arrival, with 1,769 passengers onboard, marked a fleet-wide temporary halt to all MSC Cruises’ ships, according to a press release.

None of the passengers, all of whom will have left the ship by tonight, nor any of the 927 crew displayed any symptoms of COVID-19, MSC said, in a statement.

MSC has provided onward travel from Marseille for all passengers through a variety of means, including road, with coaches , rail and air.

The company also chartered aircraft as necessary to get guests home.

The last date that MSC Magnifica allowed any new embarkation of passengers or crew was on March 10 in Wellington, New Zealand, more than 40 days ago.

Most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range, according to the World Health Organization, are between one and 14 days, with five days being the global average.

Passengers and crew during the past 40 days remained healthy and displayed no flu-like symptoms.

The MSC Magnifica, since Wellington, called on the Australian ports of Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle for refueling and provisions, as well as Colombo in Sri Lanka, en route to France.