Artania Returns Via Southeast Asia

Phoenix Reisen has reported that after completing her 14-day quarantine in Fremantle, Australia, on April 17, the Artania is now on her way to Southeast Asia with 403 crew members most of whom are from the Philippines and Indonesia. In order to bring them back to their families, the Artania will call at Bali and Manila.

Forty-one crew members from Europe were able to fly home on April 19, from Perth to Frankfurt on a Condor charter plane. There were also 18 passengers on the flight who had completed their quarantine period after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Condor aircraft also brought crew from the Amadea, Almera and Alabatross from Bremerhaven and Emden to Manila and picked up Germans who were stranded in Thailand on the way.

Meanwhile, Australian authorities have still not released the luggage of passengers who flew back on March 29, according to Phoenix Reisen.

Nine passengers are still in Australia until their quarantine is completed.

Eight passengers remain on the Artania long with Captain Morten Hansen and 75 crew members will sail the ship back to Germany, via Southeast Asia, through the Suez Canal. The ship is expected to arrive in Bemerhaven on May 31.

Phoenix Reisen also reported that there have been three fatalities among the Artania crew and passengers, two male guests, 69 and 71 years old, and one crew member, 42 years old. All were said to have had underlying health issues.

Thinking about their future in light of the COVID-19 situation, Phoenix Reisen said, two crew members were married on the Artania by the German honorary consul in Fremantle before the ship departed on April 18.