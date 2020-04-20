When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

Royal Caribbean International has announced an extension of its pause of service through mid June, also making changes to the Alaska and Canada/New England seasons.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Adventure of the Seas
Date: June 13, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf
Allure of the Seas
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples
Anthem of the Seas
Date: June 20, 2020
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Lisbon, Vigo, La Coruña and Bilbao
Brilliance of the Seas
Date: June 12, 2020
Homeport: Amsterdam
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Dover, Belfast, Greenock, Holyhead, Cork and Le Havre
Empress of the Seas
Date: June 29, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Hamilton and St. George Island
Enchantment of the Seas
Date: June 12, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, CocoCay and Nassau
Explorer of the Seas
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos and Naples
Freedom of the Seas
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten
Grandeur of the Seas
Date: June 20, 2020
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: King’s Wharf
Harmony of the Seas
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, San Juan and St. Kitts
Independence of the Seas
Date: June 12, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay and Nassau
Jewel of the Seas
Date: June 18, 2020
Homeport: Copenhagen to Stockholm
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, Visby and Riga
Liberty of the Seas
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán
Majesty of the Seas
Date: June 13, 2020
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Nassau and CocoCay
Mariner of the Seas
Date: June 12, 2020
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Date: June 12, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay and Nassau
Oasis of the Seas
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau
Ovation of the Seas
Date: July 3, 2020
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage, Juneau, Skagway, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier and Victoria
Quantum of the Seas
Date: June 12, 2020
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Nagasaki and Fukuoka
Radiance of the Seas
Date: July 3, 2020
Homeport: Seward to Vancouver
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Inside Passage
Rhapsody of the Seas
Date: June 13, 2020
Homeport: Venice
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Piraeus, Mykonos and Argostoli
Serenade of the Seas
Date: July 5, 2020
Homeport: Vancouver
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Tracy Arm Fjord
Spectrum of the Seas
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: Shanghai
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Osaka, Kobe and Yokohama
Symphony of the Seas
Date: June 13, 2020
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Thomas and CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Date: June 13, 2020
Homeport: Barcelona
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Civitavecchia, La Spezia and Marseilles
Voyager of the Seas
Date: June 12, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Penang