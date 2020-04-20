When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

Royal Caribbean International has announced an extension of its pause of service through mid June, also making changes to the Alaska and Canada/New England seasons.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas

Date: June 13, 2020

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Allure of the Seas

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, La Spezia, Civitavecchia and Naples

Anthem of the Seas

Date: June 20, 2020

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Lisbon, Vigo, La Coruña and Bilbao

Brilliance of the Seas

Date: June 12, 2020

Homeport: Amsterdam

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Dover, Belfast, Greenock, Holyhead, Cork and Le Havre

Empress of the Seas

Date: June 29, 2020

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Hamilton and St. George Island

Enchantment of the Seas

Date: June 12, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, CocoCay and Nassau

Explorer of the Seas

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos and Naples

Freedom of the Seas

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and St. Maarten

Grandeur of the Seas

Date: June 20, 2020

Homeport: Baltimore

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: King’s Wharf

Harmony of the Seas

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay, San Juan and St. Kitts

Independence of the Seas

Date: June 12, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay and Nassau

Jewel of the Seas

Date: June 18, 2020

Homeport: Copenhagen to Stockholm

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: Warnemunde, Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, Visby and Riga

Liberty of the Seas

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán



Majesty of the Seas

Date: June 13, 2020

Homeport: New Orleans

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Nassau and CocoCay

Mariner of the Seas

Date: June 12, 2020

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Date: June 12, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay and Nassau

Oasis of the Seas

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau

Ovation of the Seas

Date: July 3, 2020

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage, Juneau, Skagway, Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier and Victoria

Quantum of the Seas

Date: June 12, 2020

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Nagasaki and Fukuoka

Radiance of the Seas

Date: July 3, 2020

Homeport: Seward to Vancouver

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan and Inside Passage

Rhapsody of the Seas

Date: June 13, 2020

Homeport: Venice

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Corfu, Piraeus, Mykonos and Argostoli

Serenade of the Seas

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: Vancouver

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Tracy Arm Fjord

Spectrum of the Seas

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: Shanghai

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Osaka, Kobe and Yokohama

Symphony of the Seas

Date: June 13, 2020

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Thomas and CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Date: June 13, 2020

Homeport: Barcelona

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Santorini, Kusadasi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Civitavecchia, La Spezia and Marseilles

Voyager of the Seas

Date: June 12, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Penang