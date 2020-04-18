Advertisement

Eight Cruise Ships Being Prepped to Bring Crew Home

Seabourn Quest

Eight different ships from the Holland America Line Group, part of Carnival Corporation, are being readied to get crew home in repatriation efforts, according to a letter sent to crew onboard.

The effort will see ships from the Princess, Holland America and Seabourn brands sail repatriation voyages globally to get crew home.

Port stops, timing and transfer of crew between ships is still being worked on.

The Plan

  • The Regal Princess will sail to Southampton and Rotterdam to bring European crew home.
  • The Crown Princess will sail to Asia to repatriate crew from the Philippines, Indonesia, India and South Africa. 
  • The Island Princess will sail to Asia to repatriate crew from the Philippines, Indonesia, India and South Africa. 
  • The Veendam, Volendam and Nieuw Amsterdam will also head to Asia to repatriate all Holland America crew from the Philippines, Indonesia, India and South Africa. 
  • The Caribbean Princess is heading to the Caribbean and then South America.
  • Finally, the Seabourn Quest will head to Europe, bringing home Seabourn crew from the Quest and Odyssey. 

 

 

