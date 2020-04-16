Royal Caribbean Cancels All Cruises Through June 11

Oasis of the Seas

Royal Caribbean today announced it had extended its suspension of sailing for its global fleet through June 11, 2020.

The company said it plans to return to service on June 12, 2020, with some previously announced exceptions.

These include Alaska and Canada/New England, where the company expects to begin operating on July 1, 2020.

The company is providing guests on the affected sailings with a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit to re-book a new cruise by Dec. 31, 2021, for sailings departing on or before April 30, 2022.

