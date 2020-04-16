Saga Could Delay Transfer of Saga Sapphire

Saga Cruises is looking to delay the transfer to the Saga Sapphire to her new operator, ANEX Tour.

The 1981-built ship had been sold and was scheduled to leave the Saga fleet this summer, replaced by the new Spirit of Adventure.

Amid the COVID-19 situation, plans could be changing, with cruise operations suspended for the British brand through June 1, 2020.

"We have started discussions with Saga Sapphire's new owners about delaying the delivery of the ship to them," said Nigel Blanks, managing director, Saga Cruises. "Our hope is to postpone her farewell voyage until a little later in the year."

The company said they plan to have a further update in early May.