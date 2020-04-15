Enchanted Princess Delivery Delayed

Princess Cruises announced that the delivery of Enchanted Princess is delayed.

A new delivery date has not been determined since the Fincantieri (Monfalcone, Italy) yard remains closed., the company siad.

Voyages through July 31 have been canceled.

The delivery delay is due to the country-wide lock down imposed by the Italian government and public health officials in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The naming ceremony scheduled to take place in Southampton, England on June 30 has been canceled. Inaugural activities are under review in conjunction with changes to the ship deployment.