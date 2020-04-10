Costa Crociere is preparing to use the Costa Mediterranea to get crew from the Philippines and Indonesia home, according to a document circulated onboard the vessel.

According to Costa's plan, the 2003-built ship will first sail to La Spezia on April 10.

European crew will be disembarked, as will crew not required for operational reasons that can also get home.

All other crew members, with the exception of the Filipino and Indonesian crew aboard, will be then moved to the Costa Pacifica.

"For these crew members we are restlessly working with Governments and air companies in order to guarantee a safe travel back to home," the company's letter said.

Meanwhile, Filipino and Indonesian crew aboard the Pacifica, except for those needed for minimum safety manning, will be transferred to the Costa Mediterranea.

The Mediterranea will then sail to Brindisi and meet the Costa Fortuna, taking on the Filipino and Indonesian crew from the latter ship.

Finally, the Mediterranea will set her course for Shanghai with projected port stops in Indonesia and the Philippines to disembark crew.

Costa said it is working closely with local government and manning agents to get crew home safely.

It is unknown what the company's plans are for the ship in China, but the Mediterranea, along with the Atlantica, have recently been transferred to Carnival Corporation's joint venture with China State Shipbuilding.

The Mediterranea has previously been scheduled to leave the fleet in 2021.