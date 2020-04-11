Europe Bookings Leading the Way for 2021 According to Cruise Planners

"While the numbers are changing daily and being closely monitored, right now, cruise departures for 2021 are leading with Europe as a top destination at 38% of the mix with a large focus on European River cruising, followed by Caribbean making up 23% of the mix and Alaska trending with 15% according to the company’s latest revenue reports," said Michelle Fee, Cruise Planners CEO and Founder.

Cruise Planners has a nationwide network of travel agents that are already used to working from home, Fee said.

The company also shifted its marketing approach, according to a statement, shifting to a primarily digital approach of sending heartfelt messages providing hope for the future of travel, exploration and discovery and human connection on behalf of its travel advisor network.

Cruise Planners is also offering advice, tools and support to its travel advisor network to protect client investments and help maintain agent commissions by arming them with the latest supplier cancellation policy updates as well as providing direct access to travel supplier executives. In the last three weeks, advisors have heard from executives at Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Globus Family of Brands and Apple Leisure Group with more to come. They have been sharing what is happening with their brands and what trends they are experiencing.

“There are thousands of people holding on to future travel credits that still need to be rebooked. We are hearing straight from the experts how to adjust travelers' itineraries and take advantage of the rebooking offers available to them,” added Vicky Garcia, COO and co-owner. “It is a win/win for clients and agents when a client rebooks a future vacation since many suppliers are offering value adds and perks to those who apply their future cruise credit towards an upcoming vacation.”

Cruise Planners did undergo what Fee called a small round of layoffs, while maintaining 90 percent of its workforce. Salaries were reduced on a sliding scale across all departments including executives who are taking the highest pay cut. Fee and co-owner and COO, Vicky Garcia, volunteered to forgo 100% of their salaries and are working hard to lead the company through a full recovery eventually.