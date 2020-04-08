Passengers Raise 40,000 Euros for Crew on the Amera

Passengers aboard Phoenix Reisen’s Amera have raised more than 40,000 euros for crew aboard the Amera.

During the 16-day return voyage from the Amazon to Germany, according to Phoenix Reisen, working with the ship’s officers, passengers initiated a fundraiser auction for the crew welfare fund on the last morning at sea.

In addition to donating to the fund, an auction was held with memorabilia from the cruise. Among the auctioned items were the captain's hat, the last Amera christening bottle, a signed lifebuoy, nautical charts and much more.

The end result was a total of 41,788.01 euros, which will be paid to the crew members of the Amera.

Phoenix Reisen said it was extending a wholehearted thank you on behalf of the crew to the guests who contributed. As for all those working in tourism the company said, the corona crisis is also a difficult time for the crews on board the Phoenix ships.

The Bonn, Germany-based cruise operator, together with its operating company, is assisting crew members of the Amadea, Amera and Albatros returning to their families. Among those, 200 Filipino crew have already flown to Manila by a Condor charter flight, and more flights will follow in the next few days, Phoenix Reisen stated. Crew members from other nations such as Indonesia and Ukraine are already said to be on their way home. In addition some crew will remain onboard the while