Australian Authorities Launch Criminal Probe into Ruby Princess

The New South Wales police have launched a criminal probe into the handling of disembarkation of guests from the Ruby Princess and whether it breaches state or national bio-security laws as guests that came off the ship tested positive for COVID-19.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller was quoted as saying there are "many unanswered questions" about the incident.

More than 600 people onboard the Ruby Princess later tested positive for coronavirus and 10 have since died, according to media reports.

The ship has now docked at Port Kembla near Wollongong and will likely stay for an extended period, working with doctors and local health officials. Some 200 out of 1,400 crew are said to be showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to a local report.