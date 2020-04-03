Royal Caribbean To Use Ships to Get Crew Home

Royal Caribbean Cruises has come up with a dynamic plan to get crew home, involving the Spectrum, Ovation Radiance and Voyager as well as the Celebrity Solstice, according to a source mailer with the plans.

The Spectrum will take on crew from the Radiance, and then sail to Bali, Manila and Shanghai where crew will sign off as needed.

The company is arranging charter flights to India for Indian crew, who can sign off in Bali on April 16.

Crew from the Celebrity Solstice will be moved to the Ovation and Voyager. The Ovation will then head to Bali for a mid April call to disembark crew..

The Voyager will also receive crew, and is expected to sail to Manila for a late April call to disembark crew.

The company is working closely with port agents to understand restrictions, and is putting together a plan to safely tender crew between ships.

The Voyager's tenders can take 120 crew per trip, while the Ovation and Spectrum have larger tender capacity at 180 persons.