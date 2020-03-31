Chinese Cruise Industry Could Start Up First

The Chinese cruise industry could start up in a matter of weeks when give the go-ahead, as China-based ships were the first to be pulled from service in January during the coronavirus outbreak.

Thus, the cruise industry’s most wild market could provide some forward revenue and a bright spot if Chinese authorities give the go-ahead, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Other signs that the country is coming back online include more traffic in major cities and factories once again nearing full output, with most workers having returned to their jobs.

The Chinese Cruise and Yacht Industry Association also recently announced a cruise reassurance plan.

While some ships have left China or departed seasonally, a number of operators are either in hot lay up scenarios or still in operation, although with no passengers, and close to the Chinese market.

Costa’s four-ship China fleet is docked in Japan, while Astro Ocean Cruises also has its Piano Land nearby. Most crew is said to still be aboard.

In addition, other tonnage that is typically in China year-round is in close reach, including the Spectrum of the Seas from Royal Caribbean International and ships from both Dream Cruises and Star Cruises, a pair of Genting-owned brands.