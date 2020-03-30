Carnival Cancels Another Month of Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its pause of North American operations to May 11, 2020, according to a statement, citing the impact of COVID-19.

"We are working with our guests to address this disruption to their vacation plans and extend our apologies. For our guests’ convenience, we have automated the customer service process and urge our guests and travel agent partners to please use the online forms as requested in emails being sent," the company said.

"Our offices in Greater Miami remain closed at the direction of local officials and our ability to handle calls has been severely impacted by the ongoing situation. The web address for customers to make a selection is https://www.carnival.com/request-forms/cancellation-preference-v2.aspx. Please note that requests can only be submitted through this link for sailings impacted by these cancellations."

"We remain committed to our return to service and will use this time to continue to build additional processes, protocols and resources to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the destinations we serve."