MSC Extends Cruising Halt Through May 29

MSC Cruises has decided to further extend the pause of its cruise operation through May 29, according to a statement.

This is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said, extending its operations pause from April 30 for another month.

"As governments across the globe have since further strengthened ashore public health and safety measures to protect local populations and contain the further spread of the virus, today’s decision by MSC Cruises to further extend this extraordinary measure aims to mirror and further support the effectiveness of such efforts," the company said.

"MSC Cruises is working tirelessly with all guests and their travel agents to address the impact of this necessary decision to their bookings on our ships up to May 29 and it is genuinely sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause them. By announcing this now, the Company intends to provide travel agents and guests who are booked on affected sailings with as much time as possible to move their booking to a future cruise."