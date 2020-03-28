Carnival Extends Australia Pause to June 15

As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, Carnival Cruise Line has made the decision to suspend all Australian sailings until June 15, 2020, according to a statement.

The extended suspension is in line with direction from the Australian Government and in support of management and containment efforts for the region, the company said.

"If you were booked on a Carnival Splendor cruise between now and June 15, we will be sending out communications," Carnival stated. "So, please keep an eye on your inbox or call your travel agent to get the details on the flexible options we are offering to those impacted."