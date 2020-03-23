San Diego Sets Strict Guidelines for Two Cruise Calls

The Port of San Diego said it was prioritizing public health, putting in place new measures for upcoming disembarkation for Holland America and Celebrity Cruises.

Holland America Line has contacted the Port of San Diego to request to berth and disembark approximately 834 passengers aboard the Maasdam, according to a press release.

It’s currently scheduled to arrive on March 26, and to disembark on March 27 and 28.

The Port, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection, has accepted the request with the following conditions:

• Holland America must immediately inform the Port, San Diego County Health & Human Services, the CDC, the Coast Guard, and Customs and Border Protection if any passengers or crew members begin to display symptoms of any illness, including COVID-19. At the time of this release, Holland America said there are no reports of illnesses onboard.

• Holland America must report how many crew signoffs it will have, that is, how many crew member contracts will be ending, and therefore will be disembarking with the passengers.

• Holland America will not grant shore leave to crew members who remain under contract.

Additionally, if cleared to come into port by the relevant agencies and medical authorities, the Celebrity Eclipse is scheduled to arrive on March 30 and disembark approximately 2,500 passengers on March 30 and March 31 and remain in port until April 1. Celebrity must adhere to the same conditions listed above for Holland America.

After disembarking in San Diego, the Eclipse will go to Puerto Vallarta to disembark approximately 175 passengers who don’t have passports or Visas to allow entry into the U.S. The Eclipse will then return to San Diego during the first week of April for fuel and supplies before heading back out to sea.

The following vessels, without passengers, are or will be anchored or berthed at various locations in and around San Diego Bay:

• Regent Seven Seas Splendor – is currently docked at the National City Marine Terminal and is scheduled to remain there until April 11.

• Disney Wonder – currently scheduled to remain docked at the B Street cruise terminal until April 19.

• Celebrity Millennium – is currently anchored just outside of San Diego Bay; scheduled to dock at B Street Pier on April 2 for supplies.

• Holland America Oosterdam – currently scheduled to anchor just inside San Diego Bay on March 25.

• Holland America Westerdam – scheduled to berth at B Street Pier March 26 and take on stores and fuel.



At this time, the Port of San Diego has not been contacted by any cruise line or agency regarding the use of cruise ships as temporary health care facilities to treat non-COVID-19 patients, the port said, in a statement.