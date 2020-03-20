Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Genting's World Dream Is Back In Europe

World Dream

The World Dream is back in Europe for the first time since she departed Meyer Werft for Asia following her delivery in 2017.

The Dream Cruises ship is set to refuel soon in Gibraltar during a technical call on a long repositioning voyage from South China as the ship had previously been homeporting in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

"The World Dream is currently en route to Rotterdam where she will undergo renovations to prepare for her next deployment. Her future plans are currently being finalized but are still unconfirmed due to the fluid situation of the COVID-19 outbreak," said a Genting spokesperson, in an email to Cruise Industry News.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Cartagena
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report