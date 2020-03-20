Genting's World Dream Is Back In Europe

The World Dream is back in Europe for the first time since she departed Meyer Werft for Asia following her delivery in 2017.

The Dream Cruises ship is set to refuel soon in Gibraltar during a technical call on a long repositioning voyage from South China as the ship had previously been homeporting in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

"The World Dream is currently en route to Rotterdam where she will undergo renovations to prepare for her next deployment. Her future plans are currently being finalized but are still unconfirmed due to the fluid situation of the COVID-19 outbreak," said a Genting spokesperson, in an email to Cruise Industry News.