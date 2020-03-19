Quantum of the Seas to Move from China to Alaska in 2021

Quantum of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas is leaving Asia for Alaska in May 2021. The ship will sail from Seattle on week-long cruises leaving on Mondays, alongside the Ovation of the Seas, which departs on Fridays.

The Quantum’s summer 2021 Alaska itineraries open for sale today, the company said.

The additional cruises build on Royal Caribbean’s previously announced summer deployment for Ovation, Radiance and Serenade of the Seas, sailing from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seward, Alaska.

The Quantum currently spends winter in Southeast Asia, sailing from Singapore, and the summer sailing from Chinese homeports.

Naval Rocha