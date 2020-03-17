The World, Residence Ship, Also Lays Up

The World, Residences at Sea, the world's only residential cruise ship, has been taken out of service with immediate effect from March 17 to approximately May 30 2020.

According to a statement, the company said that all residents and guests has disembarked and crew manning will be reduced to a minimum staff.

The vessel is privately owned and home to approximately 150 families from 19 countries and has an average resident and guest occupancy of 150 to 200 people.

"This decision was not an easy one, however protecting the health and safety of our residents, guests and crew is our number one priority. We will continue to remain aggressive in our proactive approach and in maintaining our high standards," the statement said.