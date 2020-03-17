Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

The World, Residence Ship, Also Lays Up

The World

The World, Residences at Sea, the world's only residential cruise ship, has been taken out of service with immediate effect from March 17 to approximately May 30 2020.

According to a statement, the company said that all residents and guests has disembarked and crew manning will be reduced to a minimum staff. 

The vessel is privately owned and home to approximately 150 families from 19 countries and has an average resident and guest occupancy of 150 to 200 people. 

"This decision was not an easy one, however protecting the health and safety of our residents, guests and crew is our number one priority. We will continue to remain aggressive in our proactive approach and in maintaining our high standards," the statement said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Venice
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide