Royal Caribbean Cruises Orderbook Update

Oasis of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises has plans to introduce 19 new vessels between 2020 and 2027, with new ships slated for company brands including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea as well as joint venture TUI Cruises which will soon oversee Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Vessels range in size from the 100-guest Silver Origin, set to serve the Galapagos, to the 5,448 guest Wonder of the Seas, and Oasis-class ship poised to operate in the China market.

The company's orderbook represents approximately 55,000 new berths valued at $13.75 billion.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery
expSilversea Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos March 2020
Celebrity Apex $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers Eur/Carib April 2020
Silversea Silver Moon $370 40,700 596 Fincantieri World April 2020
Royal Caribbean Odyssey $950 167,000 4,200 Meyer Carib Fall 2020
redRoyal Caribbean Wonder $1,300 227,625 5,448 Chantiers China Spring 2021
expHapag-Lloyd H/Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2
Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2021
Silversea Silver Dawn $380 40,700 596 Fincantieri World Q4 2021
lngRoyal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 2022
Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2022
Silversea Unnamed TBA TBA TBA Meyer Werft World TBA 2022
TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 7 $625 110,000 2,900 Meyer Turku Europe Spring 2023
Royal Caribbean Unnamed $1,300 231,000 5,714 Chantiers TBA Fall 2023
Silversea Unnamed TBA TBA TBA Meyer Werft World TBA 2023
lngRoyal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Q2 2024
Celebrity Unnamed $900 129,500 2,900 Chantiers TBA Fall 2024
lngTUI Cruises Unnamed $850 161,000 4,000 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2024
lngRoyal Caribbean Unnamed $1,100 200,000 5,000 Meyer Turku TBA Spring 2025
lngTUI Cruises Unnamed $850 161,000 4,000 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2026

(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated 

lngLNG Powered

expExpedition Vessel

redChina/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel

TBA: To Be Announced 

