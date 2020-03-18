Royal Caribbean Cruises Orderbook Update

Royal Caribbean Cruises has plans to introduce 19 new vessels between 2020 and 2027, with new ships slated for company brands including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea as well as joint venture TUI Cruises which will soon oversee Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
Vessels range in size from the 100-guest Silver Origin, set to serve the Galapagos, to the 5,448 guest Wonder of the Seas, and Oasis-class ship poised to operate in the China market.
The company's orderbook represents approximately 55,000 new berths valued at $13.75 billion.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Orderbook:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost1
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|Silversea
|Silver Origin
|$75
|5,739
|100
|De Hoop
|Galapagos
|March 2020
|Celebrity
|Apex
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|Eur/Carib
|April 2020
|Silversea
|Silver Moon
|$370
|40,700
|596
|Fincantieri
|World
|April 2020
|Royal Caribbean
|Odyssey
|$950
|167,000
|4,200
|Meyer
|Carib
|Fall 2020
|Royal Caribbean
|Wonder
|$1,300
|227,625
|5,448
|Chantiers
|China
|Spring 2021
|Hapag-Lloyd
|H/Spirit
|$155
|16,100
|230
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2021
|Silversea
|Silver Dawn
|$380
|40,700
|596
|Fincantieri
|World
|Q4 2021
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Q2 2022
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2022
|Silversea
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Meyer Werft
|World
|TBA 2022
|TUI Cruises
|Mein Schiff 7
|$625
|110,000
|2,900
|Meyer Turku
|Europe
|Spring 2023
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,300
|231,000
|5,714
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2023
|Silversea
|Unnamed
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Meyer Werft
|World
|TBA 2023
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Q2 2024
|Celebrity
|Unnamed
|$900
|129,500
|2,900
|Chantiers
|TBA
|Fall 2024
|TUI Cruises
|Unnamed
|$850
|161,000
|4,000
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA 2024
|Royal Caribbean
|Unnamed
|$1,100
|200,000
|5,000
|Meyer Turku
|TBA
|Spring 2025
|TUI Cruises
|Unnamed
|$850
|161,000
|4,000
|Fincantieri
|TBA
|TBA 2026
(1) In Millions (USD) | Costs May Be Estimated
: LNG Powered
: Expedition Vessel
: China/Asia Market Dedicated Vessel
TBA: To Be Announced