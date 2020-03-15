Bahamas Paradise: 'Difficult Decision' to Pause Cruises

Grand Celebration

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has announced a voluntary and temporary pause to its cruising schedule, canceling all sailings from March 15 through April 8.

The Grand Celebration will resume operations with its April 10 cruise. 

“At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the health, safety and well-being of our guests and crew is paramount. At the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend our sailing schedule. All cruises have been canceled from March 15 through April 8, 2020. Grand Celebration will resume operations with its scheduled April 10 departure," said CEO Oneil Khosa.

"We are in communication with all guests booked on a canceled sailing, as well as with our travel advisor partners, who have a variety of options available to them under our recently updated Sail with Ease policy. Those with specific questions should call 800-374-4363. We look forward to getting back to business as usual and welcoming travelers onboard our Bahamas cruises very soon.”

 

Blohm Voss