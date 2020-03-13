Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Royal Caribbean Announces Suspension of U.S. Cruises

Perfect Day at CoCoCay

Royal Caribbean Cruises is pausing the fleet's U.S. sailings for 30 days. 

"We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country. And this is our part to play. So, beginning at midnight tonight, we are pausing the fleet's U.S. sailings for 30 days," the company said. "We are reaching out to our guests to help them work through this disruption to their vacations, and we are truly sorry for their inconvenience. We are also communicating with our crew to work out the issues this decision presents for them. We know this adds great stress to our guests, employees and crew, and we are working to minimize the disruption.

"Our business is providing great vacations and creating great memories. We look forward to getting back to work as soon as we can."

Brands under the Royal Caribbean banner with U.S. sailings include Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara and Silversea.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Naval Rocha