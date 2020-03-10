Pence: Cruise Industry Delivers Comprehensive Proposal

The cruise industry delivered a comprehensive health plan to the federal government on Tuesday, according to Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a Tuesday evening press conference at The White House.

The plan was not made immediately available, but Pence said the goverment would review it in the next 24 hours.

Pence added that the plan includes advanced screening, improved medical services aboard the ships, airlift evacuation and land based care protocols, all at the expense of the cruise lines.

Pence said President Donald Trump had an objective to make cruise lines safer.

In addition, Pence said the vulnerable population should not take a cruise.

Later in the press conference, he was asked if a bailout was on the table for the cruise industry, and did not answer the question.

Meanwhile, a separate report said that California Governor Gavin Newsom was reviewing the state's legal options in regards to restricting the cruise industry.