Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

MSC Cruises Launches Cruise Assurance Program

MSC Splendida

Starting March 10, MSC Cruises is launching its Cruise Assurance program, providing guests with greater flexibility for existing and new reservations between now and July 31, 2020, according to a press release

With the new program, for sailings on or before July 31, 2020, guests have the option to cancel their existing reservation up to 48 hours prior to departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid. The Future Cruise Credit can be applied to any future cruise of their choice departing on or before December 31, 2021.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
MHA
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide