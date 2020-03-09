MSC Cruises Launches Cruise Assurance Program

Starting March 10, MSC Cruises is launching its Cruise Assurance program, providing guests with greater flexibility for existing and new reservations between now and July 31, 2020, according to a press release

With the new program, for sailings on or before July 31, 2020, guests have the option to cancel their existing reservation up to 48 hours prior to departure and receive a Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid. The Future Cruise Credit can be applied to any future cruise of their choice departing on or before December 31, 2021.