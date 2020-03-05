Adam Goldstein Out at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Adam Goldstein is no longer with Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The company did not elaborate on the reason for Goldstein's departure.

"Adam Goldstein has made countless contributions to our company since the day he came to RCL in 1988. Adam worked his way up through various roles at the company to eventually serve as president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, president and COO of RCL, and most recently as vice chairman," the company said, in a statement.

"Every step of the way, our company was growing, strengthening and becoming more successful – and the parallels between Adam’s achievements and the company’s are no accident. Adam will always be family to us and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," the company said.