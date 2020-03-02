Carnival Victory En Route to Cadiz for Radiance Conversion

The Carnival Victory departed PortMiami this afternoon bound for Cadiz, Spain, and the Navantia shipyard where she will undergo a $200 million drydock and emerge as the Carnival Radiance later this spring.

Following a trans-Atlantic crossing, the drydock will take place over 38 days with the ship’s team members and contractors working around the clock to totally transform the 102,000-ton vessel adding a variety of exciting new spaces and experiences, Carnival siad, in a statement.

The Carnival Radiance will mark the seagoing debut of Big Chicken created by Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, as well as many of the line’s most popular dining, bar, entertainment and attraction options.

New offerings added to the Carnival Radiance during its drydock refit will include Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse created by Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri, Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant, Bonsai Sushi, and the Caribbean-inspired RedFrog Pub.