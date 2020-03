Upcoming MSC Cruises Ship Deliveries

MSC Cruises has 12 ships on order for deliveries through 2027, including its new luxury brand.

MSC is also among the industry leaders when it comes to LNG-fueled ships, with four World Class ships set to debut with LNG power, as well as one Meraviglia-plus class ship.

The company's newbuild orderbook is valued at $11.3 billion covering approximately 44,500 new berths.

MSC Cruises Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery MSC Cruises Virtuosa $900 177,100 4,888 Chantiers Europe October 2020 MSC Cruises Seashore $1,100 169,380 4,560 Fincantieri TBA Spring 2021 MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Europa $1,200 205,700 5,400 Chantiers TBA May 2022 MSC Cruises Unnamed $600 64,000 1,000 Fincantieri World Spring 2023 MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,100 169,380 4,560 Fincantieri TBA 2023 MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,000 177,100 4,888 Chantiers TBA 2023 MSC Cruises Unnamed $600 64,000 1,000 Fincantieri World Spring 2024 MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 205,700 5,400 Chantiers TBA 2024 MSC Cruises Unnamed $600 64,000 1,000 Fincantieri World Spring 2025 MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 205,700 5,400 Chantiers TBA 2025 MSC Cruises Unnamed $600 64,000 1,000 Fincantieri World Spring 2026 MSC Cruises MSC Cruises Unnamed $1,200 205,700 5,400 Chantiers TBA 2027

: LNG Powered