Virgin Voyages Cancels New York Introduction

Virgin Voyages has cancelled its March introduction events of the Scarlet Lady in New York and the ship will instead sail straight to Miami, its homeport.

Said Virgin in a prepared statement: “In light of the current news headlines, we want to ensure everyone feels it is the right time to celebrate with us. We understand people may want to focus on other things at the moment, so we have made the decision to reschedule our upcoming Showcase Tour stop and events in New York City. We plan to sail back to New York soon for you to visit her.

“We have absolutely no health concerns or issues onboard and elevated our health protocol and processes when we took delivery of the Scarlet Lady to keep our crew and visitors well and happy.

“With no other events scheduled in New York at this time, we will instead sail Scarlet to her new home in Miami, where we will continue our plans for launch and welcome our Sailors for the first time.”