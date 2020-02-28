MSC Cruises Eyes Stake in Palumbo Malta Shipyard

According to a statement from the Malta State Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority, MSC Cruises is eyeing a purchase of the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta.

A potential acquisition would give MSC a repair facility in a strategic location for its quickly-growing fleet of cruise ships at a time when drydock space is limited during peak refurbishment months.

Palumbo took over the former Malta Shipyards a decade ago as part of a 30-year deal.

Palumbo has been quickly expanding in the cruise market, recently working on the Pullmantur Zenith for a wetdock and with the Marella Dream now drydocked at Viktor Lenac for an intensive refurbishment and steel renewal work.

Palumbo Group acquired Viktor Lenac Shipyard in Croatia in late 2018.

The company’s Naples yard also remains a key ferry and cruise facility. The group also has yards in Ancona, Messina, Savona, Marseilles and Tenerife.

Of note, Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises are both owners of the Grand Bahama Shipyard.